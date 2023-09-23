Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Given New GBX 1,370 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,340 ($16.60) to GBX 1,370 ($16.97) in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dunelm Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.25) to GBX 1,190 ($14.74) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.60) to GBX 1,310 ($16.23) in a research note on Friday.
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
