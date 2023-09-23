Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 58,968 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 34,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 39,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $75.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

