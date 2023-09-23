Eeva K. Hakoranta Sells 2,550 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $209,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,032.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

InterDigital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $81.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $98.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.22 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in InterDigital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in InterDigital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in InterDigital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in InterDigital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

