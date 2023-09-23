Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,976,000 after buying an additional 551,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,387,000 after buying an additional 59,126 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,357,000 after buying an additional 135,877 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,416,000 after buying an additional 414,592 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after buying an additional 2,651,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $447.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $457.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.26. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.