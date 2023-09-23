ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on E. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC cut ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

ENI Trading Up 2.0 %

ENI stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.44. ENI has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.05.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. ENI had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $21.57 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.26%.

Institutional Trading of ENI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,990,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ENI by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of ENI by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of ENI by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 133,944 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

