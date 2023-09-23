Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after buying an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after buying an additional 591,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,938,000 after buying an additional 356,495 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $234.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.31.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $119.92 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.86 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

