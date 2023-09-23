Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2023

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDAFree Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $14.42 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $24.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 10,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $157,186.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 10,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $157,186.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,170 shares of company stock worth $505,297. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.