ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.86

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $2.69. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 21,881 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

ESSA Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $123.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 52.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 524,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 62.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

