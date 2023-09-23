Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Financial Review

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) and Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals -69.38% -42.79% -21.74% Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 0 5 11 0 2.69 Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $54.53, indicating a potential upside of 100.20%. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of C$17.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.97%. Given Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals $243.23 million 12.00 -$176.06 million ($1.71) -15.93 Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals beats Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It is also involved in the development of JNJ-3989, a subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic candidate to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; Olpasiran to reduce the production of apolipoprotein A; and ARO-AMG1 for treating genetically validated cardiovascular targets. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop JNJ-75220795, ARO-JNJ2, and ARO-JNJ3 RNAi therapeutics for liver-expressed targets; and license and research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. to develop RNAi therapeutic candidate as a treatment for liver disease. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis. Its products in development also include EP-201, an antibiotic for post-surgical site infections; and EP-105, an extended-release post-surgical anesthetic for post-surgical pain. In addition, the company develops product candidates for oncology. The company was formerly known as Plaza Capital Partners Inc. and changed its name to Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in May 2012.Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

