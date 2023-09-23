Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ MRAM opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

In related news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 13,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $130,565.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 13,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $130,565.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $41,121.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,894 shares of company stock worth $855,117. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13,153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

