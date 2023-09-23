Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.5 %

EXEL stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.59 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,719.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,863 shares of company stock worth $3,059,080 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 323.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

