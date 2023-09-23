Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.74.

NYSE XOM opened at $114.97 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.66. The stock has a market cap of $460.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

