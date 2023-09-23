FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Bank of America

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $450.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut FactSet Research Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $464.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $442.73.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $435.85 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $429.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

