FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $352.00 at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $332.00 to $352.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDS. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered FactSet Research Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $464.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $442.73.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $435.85 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,249,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,712,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,265,000 after buying an additional 31,420 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

