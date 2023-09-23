FDM Group (LON:FDM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $503.00

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 503 ($6.23) and last traded at GBX 505.73 ($6.26), with a volume of 4268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532 ($6.59).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

FDM Group Stock Performance

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £559.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,419.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 562.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 645.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.42) per share, for a total transaction of £497.28 ($615.98). In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.42) per share, for a total transaction of £497.28 ($615.98). Also, insider Sheila Flavell purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.27) per share, with a total value of £997.90 ($1,236.10). Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

