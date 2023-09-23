FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Loop Capital

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FDX. Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.56.

FedEx stock opened at $261.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $270.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.63 and a 200 day moving average of $239.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 4.71%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

