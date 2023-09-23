FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.00-$18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FedEx also updated its FY24 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

FDX opened at $261.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.56.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 248.3% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 505,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,387,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 62,657.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 219,652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 219,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 70.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 516,334 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 213,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

