FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.00-$18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FedEx also updated its FY24 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS.
FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %
FDX opened at $261.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.14.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.56.
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 248.3% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 505,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,387,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 62,657.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 219,652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 219,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 70.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 516,334 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 213,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
