Financial Review: Butterfly Network (BFLY) & Its Rivals

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) is one of 6 public companies in the “X – ray apparatus & tubes” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Butterfly Network to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of Butterfly Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “X – ray apparatus & tubes” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Butterfly Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “X – ray apparatus & tubes” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Butterfly Network has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Butterfly Network’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butterfly Network -207.62% -48.49% -37.50% Butterfly Network Competitors -388.47% -24.18% -21.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Butterfly Network and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Butterfly Network and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butterfly Network 0 1 2 0 2.67 Butterfly Network Competitors 29 158 329 13 2.62

Butterfly Network presently has a consensus target price of $5.42, suggesting a potential upside of 349.52%. As a group, “X – ray apparatus & tubes” companies have a potential upside of 42.54%. Given Butterfly Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Butterfly Network is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Butterfly Network and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Butterfly Network $73.39 million -$168.72 million -1.61 Butterfly Network Competitors $5.82 billion $734.01 million 7.39

Butterfly Network’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Butterfly Network. Butterfly Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Butterfly Network competitors beat Butterfly Network on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure. The company also provides Butterfly system, which includes probes, and related accessories and software subscriptions to healthcare systems, physicians, and healthcare providers through a direct sales force, distributors, and eCommerce channel. In addition, it offers cloud-based software solutions to healthcare systems, teleguidance, in-app educational tutorials, and formal education programs through its Butterfly Academy software, as well as clinical support and services. Butterfly Network, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.