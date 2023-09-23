First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,393 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HDB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.