First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in PACCAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in PACCAR by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average of $78.26. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

