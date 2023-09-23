First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.48.

TTD stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $237,520.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $14,454,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,627 shares of company stock worth $12,574,058. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

