Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

FLXS stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 25.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Featured Stories

