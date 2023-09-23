FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,898 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 666.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCD opened at $272.22 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.75 and its 200-day moving average is $286.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

