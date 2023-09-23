Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 35,449 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 153,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEN opened at $25.02 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

