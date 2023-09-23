Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.40 target price on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FURY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at $4,871,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 185.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

Further Reading

