Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.40 target price on the stock.
Fury Gold Mines Price Performance
Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.88.
Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Fury Gold Mines Company Profile
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.
