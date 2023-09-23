Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 435 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $659.87 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $703.84 and its 200 day moving average is $681.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.