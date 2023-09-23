Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $105,275,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Price Performance

Insulet stock opened at $155.70 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $155.47 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.93.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

