Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $434.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.73 and a 200-day moving average of $429.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

