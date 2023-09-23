Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,849 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEY opened at $10.61 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

