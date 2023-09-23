Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93,232 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Danaher by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.5% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 22.5% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 39.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

DHR opened at $248.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $183.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $283.63.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.