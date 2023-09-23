Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.18. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

