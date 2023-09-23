Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,123 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,984 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.96. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

