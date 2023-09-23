Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,563 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,077.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $109.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.41.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

