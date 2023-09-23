Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 117 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,349 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 206.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $153.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

