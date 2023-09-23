Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,640,694 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,640,694 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 207,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 146,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in AT&T by 22.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 471,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE T opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

