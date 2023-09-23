Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 247 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2,253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,360,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,258,000 after purchasing an additional 317,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $89.40 and a 12 month high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

