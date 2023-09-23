Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 31 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $494.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.94 and a 200-day moving average of $465.10. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $508.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

