Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 55,977 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,977 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $53,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

