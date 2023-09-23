Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,581 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,345,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,003,000 after buying an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after acquiring an additional 129,891 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,910,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,923,000 after acquiring an additional 73,882 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNR. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.71.

Shares of RNR opened at $202.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

