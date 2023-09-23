Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Scotiabank

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.74.

Generac stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $193.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Generac will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

