Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.