Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.79

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 21697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.6 %

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $517.14 million, a PE ratio of -46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0462 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently -177.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,825,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 230,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

