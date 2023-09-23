Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.79

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 21697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gladstone Land
Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.6 %
Gladstone Land Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0462 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently -177.42%.
Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,825,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 230,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- How to Invest in Energy
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.