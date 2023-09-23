Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLBE. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.10.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLBE

Global-e Online Price Performance

GLBE opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $133.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,246,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,682,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after buying an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,458,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,591,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 31.0% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,070,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-e Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.