GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDDY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.91. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,478. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 29,815 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

