Golden Green Inc. Sells 598 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.47.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $305.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $305.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

