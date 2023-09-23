Grant Farhall Sells 25,241 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) insider Grant Farhall sold 25,241 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $178,706.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Getty Images Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of GETY opened at $5.97 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GETY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital upgraded Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.14.
Institutional Trading of Getty Images
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the second quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Getty Images
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Images
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.