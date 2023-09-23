Grey Street Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grey Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $234.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.78. The company has a market cap of $437.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

