Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $26,000 in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,243,000 after acquiring an additional 87,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 989,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,955,000 after acquiring an additional 41,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barrington Research upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.03. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

