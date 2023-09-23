Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 5,302.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT opened at $3.11 on Friday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $322.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.80.

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 80.22%. The business had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxCyte news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,797.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at $529,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 16,757 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $84,120.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,648.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 7,471 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,797.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,359.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $153,779 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

