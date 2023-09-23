Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) PT Raised to GBX 900 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 875 ($10.84) to GBX 900 ($11.15) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.53) to GBX 880 ($10.90) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 706 ($8.75) to GBX 711 ($8.81) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,230 ($15.24) to GBX 1,280 ($15.86) in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $939.20.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

